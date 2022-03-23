Students at St. Joseph High School participated in a canned goods drive called "Jeans for St. Joseph" day on Friday, March 18 in order to help those in need.
"Jeans for St. Joseph" day was introduced which let students wear jeans instead of their regular uniform pants or skirts if they each donated two or more items of canned goods.
“This follows a long-time tradition in the Catholic Church going back to the Middle Ages when communities in the country of Sicily were hit by a devastating drought,” Ray Nielsen, a teacher at St. Joseph said. “The people there held prayer-devotions to St. Joseph in the hope of relief. When it came, they gave thanks by preparing tables of food some of which was given as alms to the poor.”
More than 130 cans were collected for “Jeans for St. Joseph” day and will all be going to Conway's Harbor Home, a faith-based restoration home for women who are recovering from addiction.
The idea came from Jackie Elsinger, a science teacher at the junior high, and Kay Lynn Hill, the St. Joseph girls basketball coach.
“They wanted to do something in honor of St. Joseph Day which is on the 19th,” Nielsen said. “As the foster father of Jesus and protector of his wife, Mary, St. Joseph is the patron saint of the Universal Catholic Church. Along with being the same for this church and school, St. Joseph is also revered by families, fathers, expectant mothers, travelers, immigrants, craftsmen, working people and others.”
