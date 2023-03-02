St. Joseph Middle and High School students took part in their first Stations of the Cross ceremony of this Lenten season on Feb. 24.
It’s a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man.
At each station, the students and faculty recalled and meditated on specific events on Christ’s sorrowful journey from the house of Pilate to Calvary.
