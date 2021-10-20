Last week, Hendrix College students, faculty and staff attended a student-led protest for more than an hour on campus to bring awareness to sexual assault and changes they would like to see to Title IX.
Around 50-75 people gathered outside from about noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Many carried signs with messages such as “Who are you trying to protect?” “Stop Silencing Survivors” and even “I Do Not Feel Safe on this Campus.”
“This protest was born out of a group of intelligent, educated men and women who care about our community. When we looked at our campus we saw fear and anger, we saw entitlement and apathy, we saw a problem that nobody cared enough to fix,” one of the student organizers told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The protest was organized by a group of sexual assault survivors who felt that the Title IX office here at Hendrix wasn’t working the way that it should. We are not affiliated with any group, simply having met through support groups and other similar opportunities.”
The student said the protest was registered “mostly to avoid any punitive measures,” with mixed reactions from Hendrix administrators and faculty.
“[We] received inconsistent and ambiguous support from the Dean,” the student said. “We had some professors standing firmly behind us. Mostly though, we did this on our own.”
Rob O’Connor, vice president of communications, said student safety is Hendrix’s top priority.
“The safety of Hendrix students and the campus community is the College’s highest priority,” he said. “We will continue to address issues while remaining in compliance with federal regulations, review and refine campus policies based on Title IX law, and continue to identify awareness, training and education opportunities, and other resources to support students and the campus community.”
The student organizer said the group plans to meet with the Dean of Students after fall break to begin discussing reform and will continue to strive for policy changes.
“We will protest as many times as it takes. If the needs of victims on this campus continue to be ignored, we will continue to fight,” the student said. “Right now though, our goal is to get our petition through the administration and begin communication about policy reform and what needs to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.