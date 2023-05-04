Several graduating seniors from Conway, Conway Christian and St. Joseph High Schools were recognized for academic success by the Conway Chamber of Commerce on the Academic Signing Day held at Hendrix College on April 26.
One of those honorees was St. Joseph’s Charley Collins who’ll be attending Mississippi State University at Starkville, Mississippi, in the fall. She’ll be majoring in forestry and will be the fifth member in the third generation of her family to pursue such a career. Her parents, Charles and Angela Collins, and St. Joseph High School Counselor Karen Davis, attended the event.
After introducing herself and her parents, Collins signed her name on the Academic Signing Day poster and received a keepsake award. Potential recipients for such recognition must be a graduating senior from one of the aforementioned high schools or being a homeschooled graduate living in the Conway School District. They must also have a 3.8 or higher cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale. Other criteria may include receiving a top scholarship from an accredited four year college or university, being a National Merit Finalist or Scholar, or winning a state or national scholarship program.
The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Academic Signing Day because it believes promoting education and academic success helps bring business and development to the Conway area. The various Signing Day sponsors, which include Acxiom Corporation, Conway Corporation, Conway Regional Health System, Crafton Tull, Green Bay Packaging, Simmons Bank and Smith Ford, concur.
Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day
St. Joseph High School seniors Chloe Skinner and Presli Webb were recognized earlier this week as two of this year’s several honorees at the Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day ceremonies held in Little Rock.
Both girls were seen as being among “the best and the brightest students that you’ve proven yourself to be.” They received certificates from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and First Gentleman Bryan Sanders.
Afterward, they were afforded the opportunity to tour the mansion and its gardens.
