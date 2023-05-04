Several graduating seniors from Conway, Conway Christian and St. Joseph High Schools were recognized for academic success by the Conway Chamber of Commerce on the Academic Signing Day held at Hendrix College on April 26.

One of those honorees was St. Joseph’s Charley Collins who’ll be attending Mississippi State University at Starkville, Mississippi, in the fall. She’ll be majoring in forestry and will be the fifth member in the third generation of her family to pursue such a career. Her parents, Charles and Angela Collins, and St. Joseph High School Counselor Karen Davis, attended the event.

