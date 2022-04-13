Three St. Joseph High School students, along with social studies teacher Karen Davis, spent their spring break in Paris, France and London, England.
Joseph Foley, brothers Noah and Drew Decker and their father, Dan, made the trip through EF Tours.
“They organize everything,” Davis said. “We had a tour director with us at all times along with local tour guides as necessary.”
Noah said: “It was really nice to get out of the country for the first time ever. Seeing all of the palaces, museums and artifacts was great.”
Joseph added it was a very fun experience.
“My favorite part about it was the food,” he said. “There were always new opportunities to try new things.”
Drew elaborated on the cuisine.
“There seemed to be a lot of ham and pork on the menus,” he said. “There were also lots of good desserts that had their own European twist.”
When asked to compare Paris and London, Drew had a mixed reaction.
“I liked the look of Paris better, but the people in London were way more friendly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.