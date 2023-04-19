Greenbrier Public Schools’ Springhill Elementary students kicked off state testing with a car racing-themed testing bash last Friday, Springhill Assistant Principal Melissa West told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
On April 14, students walked into a campus morphed into the Springhill Speedway, a news release issued by the school read. A “pit crew” of teachers and staff members cheered students on and waved checkered flags, while race car driver Dale Gordon motivated students with a speech.
Over 500 students and teachers attended the event in the school’s gym, shooting confetti canyons and dancing to music. Greenbrier’s Jack Sullivan Racing, Straight Line Transmissions, the Emberson family, Tires for Less, and First Service Bank helped coordinate the event, which included race cars.
“What a way to end the week,” the news release read. “We are excited to see how these students show what they know and grow in the coming weeks during state testing.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
