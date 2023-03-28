March 31 is National Crayon Day. St. Joseph Elementary School celebrated in advance of it by using crayons in creative projects organized by art teacher Emily Medina.
National Crayon Day celebrates the creation of crayons and the joy of coloring. Their origins date back to the 17th century. The Crayola brand of wax crayons began in 1902, and the first boxes were sold door to door.
There are more than 200 colors today, but Crayola has retired 50 of them, many of which were eliminated on the recognition day.
The school's first-grade and kindergarten students collected toilet paper rolls and placed colored wrappers over them. Designs were added and the rolls were topped off with "hats" to make crayon people.
Stained glass window designs were made by second and third graders. They started by using a sharpie to draw designs on waxed paper. Crayons were shaved with a cheese grater and sprinkled over the design.
A second sheet of waxed paper was placed over the shavings and heated with an iron. This made a melted pattern which, when held up to the light, imitated a stained glass window.
"Every class demonstrated extreme creativity in doing projects," Medina said.
