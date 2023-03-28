March 31 is National Crayon Day. St. Joseph Elementary School celebrated in advance of it by using crayons in creative projects organized by art teacher Emily Medina.

National Crayon Day celebrates the creation of crayons and the joy of coloring. Their origins date back to the 17th century. The Crayola brand of wax crayons began in 1902, and the first boxes were sold door to door.

