St. Joseph High School’s ninth-grade Algebra I students in Karen Ferrer’s class recently made a game of solving literal equations.
“They practiced rearranging famous math and science equations to solve for letters in their name,” Ferrer said. “A literal equation is one with no numbers – only letters – such as ax + by = c.”
