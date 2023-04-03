St. Joseph High School students enrolled in teacher Angela Collins’ zoology class visited the Little Rock Zoo on March 30. The trip was not simply made to see the animals.
“The students have been studying invertebrate animals (ones without backbones) and are getting ready to study vertebrates,” Collins said. “The zoo trip was a great way to introduce vertebrate animals and explore their behaviors, habitats. Interactions, and keystone species.”
The latter influences all the other species in an ecosystem.
The Little Rock Zoo first opened in 1926 with only two animals, an abandoned timber wolf and a circus-trained bear. Since then, it has grown to house more than 700 animals representing in excess of 200 species. Its first buildings were made of local stone and were built by the federally-funded Works Progress Administration during the Depression era of the 1930s. Some of them are still in use.
An interesting aspect of each student’s assignment was to “interview” one of the animals by researching what they might say about themselves if they could talk.
Bush dogs are found in Central and South America and, according to junior Leo Moix, “We used to hunt small rodents and other small animals,” one of them told him. “We came to Little Rock because our habitat was being destroyed.”
The Asian sloth bear has also been suffering in the wild due to habitat loss and poaching.
“Our biggest super power is the ability to survive a tiger attack,” a sloth bear said to junior Zach Simon. “Unfortunately, there are only about 10,000 of us left in the wild and there aren’t any good conservation efforts on our behalf.”
