St. Joseph High School students enrolled in teacher Angela Collins’ zoology class visited the Little Rock Zoo on March 30. The trip was not simply made to see the animals.

“The students have been studying invertebrate animals (ones without backbones) and are getting ready to study vertebrates,” Collins said. “The zoo trip was a great way to introduce vertebrate animals and explore their behaviors, habitats. Interactions, and keystone species.”

