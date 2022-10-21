St. Joseph Elementary School’s kindergarten and first-grade classes recently took a field trip to the Schaefers-Collins Pumpkin Patch at Lolly Bottoms near Mayflower.
They went for some fall fun where they could pick their own pumpkins and enjoy playground activities.
