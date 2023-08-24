Bibles

Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow addressed the students on Wednesday at the first chapel of the academic year where he presented each student with a new Worldview Study Bible.

 Submitted photo

Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow addressed the students on Wednesday at the first chapel of the academic year where he announced this semester’s chapel theme, A Biblical worldview.

He asked the students, “What is the definition of worldview? Do you know? Can you tell others what you believe about the world around you? Worldview is expressed through the lens in which you see the world.” He noted that his worldview had changed over his lifetime. “As I have grown in my relationship with God, my worldview has changed.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.