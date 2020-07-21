Stuff the Bus, the annual school supply drive, kicked off Monday and will run through Aug. 2. This year, the supply drive is a partnership between the United Way of Central Arkansas and the Salvation Army.
New school supplies can be dropped off at either Conway Walmart location, the United Way of Central Arkansas at 1110 Oak St. or the Salvation Army at 2125 Harkrider St. Supplies will be divided among schools in Faulkner, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties to benefit children in need.
Virtual options are also available for donors who wish to purchase supplies online and have them delivered directly to the United Way Office or make a donation for the purchase of supplies. Links to the Walmart and Amazon lists as well as the donation page can be found on the Stuff the Bus event page at www.uwcark.org.
To learn more about this program, or if your business is interested in becoming a drop-off location, contact Annie Hounsel at the United Way of Central Arkansas by phone at 501-327-5087 or by email at a.hounsel@uwcark.org.
