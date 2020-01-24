2930 Salem Oaks Drive, Conway
2,820 square feet of living space
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
The Tracy Tidwell Team, ERA TEAM Real Estate, 501-472-4709
Check out this stunner in the Salem Oaks neighborhood of west Conway!
Offered for sale by ERA TEAM Real Estate, this Tom Watson-built home at 2930 Salem Oaks Drive has all the extras, including quartz countertops, a spa-like master bathroom with custom shower, a spacious master closet with built-ins, and a covered patio.
This one-story home has a traditional design with modern touches, such as a light brick exterior with contrasting dark roof and shutter accents. The open floor plan includes 2,820 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The design is swathed in light and dark contrasts – for instance the white wall paint and trim complement the darker wood floors. The custom lighting is particularly appealing in this home, ranging from crystal and bronze chandeliers in the dining spaces, to glass fixtures in the kitchen.
The flow of the floor plan is particularly nice, as the family room, kitchen and dining spaces are all adjacent and easily accessible to one another. The master suite is apart from the other bedrooms and has a modern barn door to separate it from the main living spaces.
The kitchen is white on white, with just a touch of contrasting color in the dark oven hood, the stainless appliances and the modern hardware on the drawers. Some special features include custom glass light fixtures, some glass fronted cabinets, and a unique glass backsplash. Dining options include the separate formal space in the front of the home, a breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen, and a breakfast bar at the end of the kitchen counter.
Other features in this home include:
Green features including Low-E windows, tankless water heater and Rf Rdiant barrier sheath.
Gas log fireplace in the family room. Two-car, front-entry garage.
Separate laundry room with storage, work space and mudroom.
One-year warranty offered by the builder.
Hot tub and walk-in shower in master bath.
Fenced back yard.
Decked out with special touches throughout, this home is a must-see! Call to schedule your personal showing of the home, which is priced at $397,700. For more information or to arrange for a private viewing, please call The Tracy Tidwell Team of ERA TEAM Real Estate at 501-472-4709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.