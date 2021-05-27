A Stuttgart woman says she is still trying to process the reality of winning $1 million on an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) scratch-off ticket. Becky Elliott claimed her prize yesterday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock.
Elliott has been playing the lottery since start-up. Yesterday morning she purchased a couple of tickets at an Arkansas lottery retailer in Stuttgart and won $150. She then traveled to E-Z Mart, located at 2117 S. Main St. in Stuttgart, where she bought the winning $20 instant-ticket game, $1 Million Spectacular.
“I’m still tickled about my win. It’s so hard for me to keep calm,” Elliott laughed.
She wants to continue working even though she has brought home a life-changing lottery prize.
“I’ve been working for more than 32 years, and I’m really not the type to retire, but if I decide to, I would like to go to Heber Springs to get away from the mosquitos!”
Elliott plans to pay bills and help her children and grandchildren with her winnings. She is the 82nd person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products. E-Z Mart will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the $1 million winning ticket.
With Elliott’s million-dollar win, two top prizes left of $1 million remain on the $1 Million Spectacular game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.