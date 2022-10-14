Toby Sublett has filed to run for a newly-open seat on the Quorum Court – that of Justice of the Peace for District 11.

Sublett is married to Katherine and together they have three daughters. Sublett is an electrician for a well-established company in Conway. He spends his free time helping with 4H and FFA projects and coaching peewee basketball.

