Toby Sublett has filed to run for a newly-open seat on the Quorum Court – that of Justice of the Peace for District 11.
Sublett is married to Katherine and together they have three daughters. Sublett is an electrician for a well-established company in Conway. He spends his free time helping with 4H and FFA projects and coaching peewee basketball.
“I think it’s important that working families have a voice in government,” Sublett said. “That’s what I’m here to do; be a representative for our families.”
Sublett grew up in Enola and graduated from Mt. Vernon/Enola High School. He went on to become a journeyman electrician, and has worked on several projects in Conway and the surrounding areas.
As a blue-collar worker, Sublett is keenly aware of the hardships families face in today’s economic environment. Keeping Faulkner County a tax-friendly environment for families will be a key priority.
“Raising kids in this community, I know how important it is to keep our hard-earned money in our pockets,” Sublett said. “I will be a fiscal conservative who seeks common-sense solutions for problems in government, not a tax-and spend politician that takes more money from working families.”
As a Justice of the Peace, Sublett will work to ensure the Roads and Public Safety are properly funded. Sublett also believes it is time the county take steps in a positive direction toward solving the county’s animal control issue.
“In a recent animal control needs assessment presented to the Quorum Court, it stated that a spay and neuter program is the most critical component for animal control,” Sublett said. “I will work to ensure we continue to fund our very successful spay and neuter program here in Faulkner County and will work with the court in solving animal control in a way that makes sense financially for taxpayers.”
Sublett is a candidate on the Republican ticket for District 11. He is a christian who stands for family values, protection of rights and strengthening the community.
“District 11 voters, you deserve to have someone like you be your representative on the Quorum Court,” Sublett said. “I work every day to ensure my family is taken care of and as a Justice of the Peace I will work to ensure Faulkner County is taking care of our families.”
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 8.
