St. Joseph School’s After School Program Summer Camp opened a one-day lemonade stand on Wednesday at the program’s Deer Street location.
It was set up, as has been done in previous years, to help finance a trip for the 90 children attending the camp. In this case, it’s to cover the admission at Urban Air on July 26.
Aside from the fundraising, the purpose of the camp was to teach kids about the leadership roles involved in running a stand and to have fun doing it. They not only made and sold lemonade. Freshly-picked garden vegetables, cookies, brownies, bottled water and jewelry items were also sold.
Best of all, the campers’ efforts will help patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Fifty percent of the nearly $1,400 collected at the stand is going to St. Jude’s.
“This was our biggest year yet,” Camp Director Laura Hiegel-Williams said.
