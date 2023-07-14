St. Joseph School’s After School Program Summer Camp opened a one-day lemonade stand on Wednesday at the program’s Deer Street location.

It was set up, as has been done in previous years, to help finance a trip for the 90 children attending the camp. In this case, it’s to cover the admission at Urban Air on July 26.

