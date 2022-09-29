Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) officials announced the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) summer utility assistance program will close Friday.
“If you have an open application with us and need to return documentation, please contact 501-358-8653 in Faulkner County, 501-279-2015 in White County and 501-428-9204 in Cleburne County,” CAPCA officials said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
