The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) and Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) announced Thursday that the state has received federal approval to provide food benefits for the summer months to eligible children.

Children qualify for this temporary nutrition benefit, known as Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), if they receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, or if they are under age 6 and live in a household receiving SNAP benefits. The benefits are loaded onto a debit-type card that can be used to purchase food. Families of eligible children typically receive $391 per child for the summer.

