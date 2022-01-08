The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall welcomes “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at 7:30 pm. Jan. 24.
“If you’re looking for hot stuff from Broadway this season, ‘Summer’ is the show for you,” Reynolds Performance Hall Director Amanda Horton said. “This show will bring stellar performances, disco-era costumes and familiar songs that will have you dancing in your seats and singing along.”
The three actresses who share the role of musical icon Donna Summer are Brittny Smith as Diva Donna, Charis Gullage as Disco Donna and Amahri Edwards-Jones as Duckling Donna.
The story chronicles the life and music of Summer from gospel choir to dance floor diva, but what the world didn’t know was how she risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
“Summer” features a book by Tony Award® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo. The associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard.
Musical supervision is by JP Meyer, music director is Erika R. Gamez and tour scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, based on the original scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill. Costumes are by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson and sound is by David Temby, projections by Chris McCleary. This tour is produced by APEX Touring.
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students. Discounts are available for seniors, members of the UCA community and UCA alumni. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 1-866-810-0012.
