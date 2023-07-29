Summit Utilities Arkansas is getting set to resume normal collection activities on Sept. 15 following the Arkansas Public Service Commission’s (APSC) Thursday order to resume collections, the utility company announced in a news release.

Normal collection activities include “charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment,” the news release read. Late fees and disconnections at Summit stopped last fall after controversy arose at the increase in natural gas bills for some of its customers after the utility provider acquired CenterPoint Energy.

