Summit Utilities Arkansas is getting set to resume normal collection activities on Sept. 15 following the Arkansas Public Service Commission’s (APSC) Thursday order to resume collections, the utility company announced in a news release.
Normal collection activities include “charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment,” the news release read. Late fees and disconnections at Summit stopped last fall after controversy arose at the increase in natural gas bills for some of its customers after the utility provider acquired CenterPoint Energy.
Summit “voluntarily and temporarily suspended charging late fees and disconnections” last November, the news release read, but the APSC issued an order in May for the utility provider to pause any attempts to bring back the normal collections for the time being.
On Thursday, the APSC issued its order to resume collections, stating “it is reasonable and in the public interest to discontinue the suspension of late fees and disconnection.” The APSC order set Sept. 15 as the earliest date Summit could resume collections.
Over 47,000 customers were at risk of a utilities service disconnection from Summit prior to the suspension, the APSC order read. Summit Chief Customer Officer Fred Kirkwood said the provider wants “to do everything we can to help our customers who are having trouble paying their bills, per the news release.
“We encourage those with outstanding balances to contact our customer service representatives as soon as possible to make payment arrangements, so we do not have to disconnect their service,” Kirkwood said. “We have hired more than 75 customer service representatives since last year, and they are available to help customers who may have difficulty paying their bills understand the payment options available to them.”
As part of the process to resume normal collections, Summit will communicate to customers through mail, email, their website, social media and local media, the news release read.
“Summit can offer an up to 18-month repayment plan for customers with past due balances,” the news release read. “Eligible customers can sign up for a payment plan before the close of business on the last day to pay printed on their disconnection notice.”
The 18-month repayment plan is the minimum amount of time the APSC ordered the provider to offer customers with past due balances. Before any services are disconnected, customers will receive a disconnect notice from Summit.
“Arkansas customers looking for payment assistance options and information about reconnection after being disconnected can call the utility company’s customer service line at 800-992-7552 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit the customer resource page at www.summitcares.com,” the news release read.
Media partner KATV contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.