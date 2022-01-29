‘Fresh” is the feature length directorial debut of Mimi Cave and written by Lauryn Kahn that had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past week. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”) as Noa who, after being frustrated with scrolling through dating apps only to end up on horrible dates, takes a chance by giving her number to the awkwardly charming Steve (played by Sebastian Stan, “Captain America: The Winter Solider”) after a produce-section meet-cute at the grocery store. As their date continues, more sinister sides of Steve start to come out.
This movie is so expertly well crafted in the way it’s structured. The first act is basically a very charming romantic comedy with a few unsettlingly elements sprinkled throughout, especially if you knew the basic plot like I did before watching it. Then the title card for the film doesn’t even show up until about 38 minutes into the less than two hour film, right at the transition to the second act. It’s at that point that the film makes its turn into a horror/comedy/thriller and things get really dark and it really makes your skin crawl, like it’s peeling right off. It’s a tonal shift that is really well handled and makes a real impact.
There are a lot of different genres working here. It’s a romance film, it’s a horror film, it’s a thriller and it’s also a little bit of a comedy. Having so many genre like these, especially some that on paper maybe shouldn’t work as well as they do, can be a struggle to juggle all at once and make a cohesive story, but director Mimi Cave and writer Lauryn Kahn work together wonderfully to deliver a film that you can really sink your teeth into.
Cave says the film is about the struggles women face in the modern dating scene and the biggest fears they have within it. This movie kind of exists in the same vein as recent films like the Academy Award Best Picture nominated film “Promising Young Woman.” It clearly and, I think, accurately depicts these struggles and while they’re definitely exaggerated to an extreme, they’re understandable and I think a lot of women will find them relatable too (although I’m a man as well so who am I to really say). It depicts the way some men tend to view women’s bodies and how, in the way this film tells it, they look at them as objects, something only for their own consumption, and not as actual people. The metaphors are all there and they’re loud and clear. It’s a lot to bite into, but Cave and Kahn tackle all of it very well.
I’ve never seen Daisy Edgar-Jones in anything before, but man she is great in this. The way she plays the character, especially after the tonal shift, is so well done. Her character’s in distress because of the situation she finds herself in, but at the same time, at some points, she has to put on a completely different facade in order to help herself out of this situation. She’s really great at expressing both of these emotions at the same time and she really helps make her character extremely likable and easy to root for.
However it’s Marvel’s own Winter Solider that’s the stand out here. Sebastian Stan gives what I would consider to be the best performance of his career. He eats up the screen (and more) in ever single scene he’s in. He’s both creepy and disgustingly charming in a perfect mix for the type of character he’s portraying. You want to hate the guy, you really do and to an extent you really hate him, but there’s still something there that’s really endearing and that’s what makes his performance so wickedly special. It’s the type of performance that leaves such an impression where I don’t think I’ll ever be able to look at the actor the same ever again no matter what he’s in next.
The production design of this thing is a character in and of itself. Production designer Jennifer Morden, who really hasn’t done much work prior to this, does a great job with the little details of the house where the majority of the second and third act take place. There’s one room where Noa stays in, and I don’t want to give too much away, that could’ve easily have been very grey and boring, but details like a mural of a river and sunset on the wall and the mirrors in the room really help give a personality to it and, thus, give more personality to the characters as well.
While somewhat predictable, the final act of this film is still deliciously fun and so well done. What happens really kept my butt at the edge of my seat, or my couch considering I watched it at home, the entire time. It’s thrilling, hilarious and a very satisfying conclusion that I think will make viewers at home really eat this thing up. It’s an ending that has my jaw fully on the floor and really drives the messages and themes of the film home.
“Fresh” is a, well, fresh yet still raw take on the horror genre with a lot to say about the modern dating scene and the struggles women today face within it. It’s gutsy and a bit simple, but it’s all the better for it and delivers a fantastic feast of body horror and thrills to viewers at home. “Fresh” releases exclusively on Hulu March 4.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
