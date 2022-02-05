‘You Won’t Be Alone” is a semi-horror Australian-Macedonian film written by and and the directorial debut of Goran Stolevski. The film, set in a 19th century Macedonian village, follows a young girl who is kidnapped and transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.
I didn’t have much anticipation going into this because I honestly didn’t know what to expect, but this really did surprise me. It’s a movie that explores both the good and bad aspects of humanity and how those conflict with each other. As our main character, the young witch, goes through a variety of different forms (a woman, a man, a young girl and a dog), we join her on her journey as she sees the darker and happier sides of what it means to be human. There are some terrible and evil things that happen to her that almost makes her give up on humanity completely, but she also finds love and friendship along the way that brings her, and myself, some hope.
The young witch’s hopeful and optimistic outlook stands in a nice contrast to the older witch’s bleak and extremely pessimists view on humans. While the young witch feels bad killing some people to take their forms, even when the people she kills are terrible people, the witch just doesn’t care. She’s fully given up on humanity and I think having that element in here really benefits the themes Stolevski is going for. We eventually learn why the old witch has these viewpoints and although I, and most likely many others, may not agree entirely with her approach, I understood why she feels this way and Stolevski did a great job with that.
This isn’t a full horror film. It’s mostly a meditative drama that has some supernatural horror elements, mainly to do with the witches, within it. The elements of horror it does have, however, are nice, but it’s the gore and body horror that really make an impact in those departments. Stolevski does not shy away from blood and bodily organs being pulled off of people and stuffed inside other bodies and it all looks completely believable. It’s very shocking when it first happens, but eventually I just got used to it and it kind of became a little disturbingly beautiful by the end of it.
There is a lot of lore here that Stolevski does a flawless job explaining and bringing to life. I have no prior knowledge to Macedonian culture so I’m not sure if these shape-shifting witches are actual fables from that area or if Stolevski just made them up for the story, but it feels real and that’s all that matters. Instantly I understand all the rules of these witches and why the young witch was “selected” by the older one and how one transforms. Stolevski fully transports me into this 19th century Macedonian village and it all felt so well realized.
All the actors here are great and they have to do a lot with their performances because there is very little dialogue between characters. I would say about 80, maybe 90, percent of the dialogue in this film is from our protagonist’s inner monologue and thoughts as she interacts with the humans for the first time. The young witch is played by about four people throughout the film and each one of them do a fantastic job, but it’s Anamaria Marinca, who plays the older witch, that’s a stand out. She is so hypnotizing in her role and really helps bring some nuance and sympathy to this clearly troubled character with an extremely dark and lonely backstory.
In a year where “elevated horror” is a major part of the horror conversation, “You Won’t Be Alone” is a fantastic addition to that. It’s a really impressive directorial debut by Goran Stolevski that is one of the best character studies within the horror genre I’ve seen in recent years. “You Won’t Be Alone” is currently set to hit select theaters in the U.S. on April 1.
