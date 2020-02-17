A portion of Interstate 40 was shut down for hours Sunday following a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks near exit 125.
The crash occurred at 12:55 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 126 on westbound Interstate 40, just past the Oak Street exit in Conway.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Anthony Jackson, 23, of Galax, Virigina, was driving a semi-truck along Interstate 40 when he “ran off [the] shoulder” and crashed into anther tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the roadway.
The impact of the crash killed Kevin Bowman, 38, of Galax, Virginia, who was the passenger riding with Jackson.
I-40 Westbound was temporarily shut down following the fatal crash, and portions of the westbound triple-lane roadway remained closed throughout the day.
Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene and Jackson was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway to undergo treatment for the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to an ASP report.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Bowman’s death was the 52nd fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
