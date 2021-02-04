Dropping enrollment numbers are becoming a concern for Mayflower School District, Superintendent John Gray wrote in an update to parents on Tuesday following Feb. 1’s monthly school board meeting.
As of Jan. 29, Mayflower’s enrollment was 986, with 62 students and four staff members on quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus. The principals of Mayflower’s three campuses discussed the possibility of having a district-wide weekly virtual learning day. Despite those talks however, no decision on a regular virtual learning day was agreed to at Monday night’s board meeting.
Despite disappointing news on the number of students in quarantine, 100 Mayflower staff and eight substitutes have received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gray wrote.
The Feb. 1 board meeting also included a two-and-a-half hour discussion on racism and minority students at Mayflower, Gray wrote. The discussion between the board and a representative parent group included multiple ideas on how to improve how Mayflower handles racism on its campuses.
“Suggestions were made for [the] education of administration and staff about dealing with minority issues,” Gray wrote. “[As well as] a no-tolerance policy [on racist comments] made by students [and] creating an integrated multicultural curriculum for [classrooms].”
Gray also updated parents on two building projects in a final piece of news from Tuesday’s update. Mayflower is waiting on renderings to be completed of the proposed new baseball locker rooms, while their proposed animal building is delayed while the district looks to hire an engineer to design it.
Mayflower’s next board meeting is set for March 1 at 6 p.m.
