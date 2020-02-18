Submitted photos
Superior Health and Rehab staff and community members present residents with sweets and gifts expressing their affection on Valentine's Day. The flowers were donated by Centennial Bank and the balloons were donated by Harps. Clovis Freeman and Donna McNair were crowned king and queen and Charles and Carlene Smith were named cutest couple.
