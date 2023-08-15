The Parkinson’s Disease support group met July 12 at the McGee Center in Conway. A large group welcomed five new members. The group has had new people attend each monthly meeting since they resumed gathering in April 2023.
Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, presented a printed report of the June 14 meeting where a four-topic handout was discussed and the Greenbrier Boy Scout Troop 435 presented a flag program.
The August meeting was moved to Wednesday. It will be at 2 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St. in Conway. The location was moved from the McGee Center due to ongoing renovations at the center.
Rose divided those present into two groups — the Parkinson’s patients in one group and the caregivers in another group. They were instructed to share anything they had learned since they started their Parkinson’s journey and ask any questions they had or bring up any concerns.
Don Sloat led the patient’s group and Carol Hopper led the caretaker’s group. At the end of the sharing time, they came back together as one large group. Sloat and Hopper reported on some of the important topics discussed at the small group meetings.
Sloat reported that patients should be treated through a team approach. A team of health care professionals, including a primary care doctor, a movement disorder specialist, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech specialist, swallowing specialist and nutritionist can help handle day-to-day challenges more effectively. There are four movement doctors at UAMS. Some medicine is very expensive. One is $16,000 per month. Call the drug manufacturer to see if you qualify for any financial help. At least one person in the group was getting this help. Make a list of questions and concerns and take it with you to the doctor’s appointments. Talk to the doctor about these; don’t let the doctor do all the talking. Take your medicine as directed by your doctor, not how someone else takes it. Patients have a wide choice as to drug strength, frequency and effect on the patient.
Hopper reported on topics discussed in the caregiver’s group. Shuffling and falling when trying to walk are serious problems. The whole body is affected by Parkinson’s Disease. Sleep for the patient and caregiver is a big issue. Many times neither can get enough sleep. Hallucinations and delusions cause stressful situations for the patient and caregiver. Those present agreed that being a caregiver for a person with Parkinson’s Disease is a very difficult job. Sometimes the patient will sat hurtful things to the caregiver. They need to realize it is because of the Parkinson’s Disease, medication or a combination of both. Medications can cause many problems. People should work with their pharmacist to be sure the medicine can be mixed. Sometimes it is hard for the Parkinson’s patient and caregiver to accept the changes that the disease causes, both physical and mental.
The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Conway Expo Center. For more information, call Rose at 501-246-1972 or 501-329-6282.
