The Parkinson’s Disease support group met July 12 at the McGee Center in Conway. A large group welcomed five new members. The group has had new people attend each monthly meeting since they resumed gathering in April 2023.

Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, presented a printed report of the June 14 meeting where a four-topic handout was discussed and the Greenbrier Boy Scout Troop 435 presented a flag program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.