A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Halloween in Conway, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced in a statement released to the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

CPD arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson on a charge of first-degree battery, a class Y felony. Johnson was booked into the second unit of the Faulkner County Detention Center.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at

cabin.net.

