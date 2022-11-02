A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Halloween in Conway, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced in a statement released to the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.
CPD arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson on a charge of first-degree battery, a class Y felony. Johnson was booked into the second unit of the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Per the statement provided by CPD, officers responded to the 200 block of Willow Street in response to a shooting that happened nearby on Garland and Neal Streets around 7 p.m. Monday. Once there, officers found a victim who had three gunshot wounds.
“The victim was transported by helicopter from the Hobby Lobby parking lot to a medical facility in Little Rock for treatment,” the CPD statement read. “The victim is currently in stable condition.”
Citing an active investigation, CPD declined to release additional information. People who might have information regarding the shooting are encouraged to reach out to CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130, the CPD statement read. When calling the division, CPD asked the public to reference the incident number 21-1005507.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
