A 43-year-old man who reportedly attacked a Greenbrier Junior High School instructor around late Friday night is now behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Edward Earl Bechtel faces two felony charges, first-degree battery and terroristic threatening, following the late-night attack.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted shortly after midnight Saturday that Pamela Nack, who is the family and consumer science instructor at GJHS, was attacked along Highway 124 West in the Martinville area while on her way home.
The woman told police she was headed home “when she noticed a white Jeep in the ditch,” FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said.
Nacke decided to stop and see if the individuals driving the Jeep needed help, adding that she noticed there was a man and woman standing out by the vehicle.
Immediately, Bechtel became confrontational and attacked the Greenbrier educator, officials said.
“Ounce out of the vehicle, the male began screaming at Mrs. Nacke, telling her not to contact the police,” Stone said. “The male then threw Mrs. Nacke in the ditch and began punching, kicking and threatening her life. When he finally stopped attacking her, she was able to crawl out of the ditch and flagged down a vehicle approaching the scene.”
Authorities said that after Nacke made it home, she was taken by ambulance to the Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment. Following the attack, the woman suffered “injuries to her face, the back of her head, her wrist and had a broken ankle,” Stone said.
The FCSO Major Crimes Unit immediately launched an investigation to identify the man who attacked Nacke.
“Through a quick investigation, the male and female were located,” Stone said.
Bechtel was arrested Monday night for his alleged involvement in the attack.
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information regarding the woman who was with Bechtel. However, her identity has not been released.
It is unclear if the woman who was with Bechtel was involved in Nacke’s attack.
Following this incident, authorities recommend reaching out to police if you see another motorist stranded on the side of the road.
“Call your local law enforcement agency,” Stone said of what to do if you see someone appears to be stuck on the side of the road. She also said to “be aware of your surroundings, know your location.”
Bechtel is currently behind bars in the county jail and is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in district court for a first appearance hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
