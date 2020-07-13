Online records show that a Conway man currently facing an attempted murder charge shot the 37-year-old victim in the face on July 4.
David Roseboro, 34, of Conway was arrested on July 8 on an criminal conduct constituting attempted first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond.
A search warrant request that was filed Friday morning in Faulkner County Circuit Court reveals the 37-year-old victim was shot in the face in front of Roseboro’s vehicle at a residence on Skunk Hollow Road.
Authorities were alerted of the shooting incident around 11:35 p.m. July 4 after the 37-year-old man fled to another residence on Alderwood Cove.
When deputies responded, they noticed the 37-year-old was shot and called an ambulance to the scene. The 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock to undergo treatment.
The victim and a witness told deputies the shooting occurred at 124 Skunk Hollow Road. According to the search warrant affidavit, authorities noted the victim’s vehicle was left running in front of the residence in question after he fled the area.
The victim and his wife said the 37-year-old was standing in front of Roseboro’s vehicle at the Skunk Hollow Road residence when Roseboro shot at him, according to the affidavit.
Deputies spotted Roseboro’s vehicle in front of a separate residence on Skunk Hollow Road the next day. Deputy Crystil Graham saw “blood drops” on the vehicle’s front bumper, “which was consistent with where [the victim and his wife] said he was standing when shot.”
The vehicle was seized after Roseboro’s mother confirmed the vehicle was his. From there, online records show that Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a warrant to search the white 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
The search was conducted from 1-1:30 p.m. July 8, according to a search warrant inventory list.
During the search, authorities collected four swabs of blood, a red bandana and three cell phones as evidence.
The 34-year-old Conway man is scheduled to appear next in Faulkner County Circuit Court on July 20 for a review hearing regarding the status of the pending charge against him.
