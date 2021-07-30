An Arkansas State Trooper on patrol along Interstate 40 near Conway was fired on by a gunman during an attempted traffic stop and foot pursuit involving a motorist exceeding the speed limit Thursday afternoon.
Trooper Tyler Langley initiated a traffic stop in Faulkner County along I-40 westbound at 1:43 p.m. Thursday as a speeding violator neared Conway.
“The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and began to accelerate and flee the area by exiting the interstate, westbound, along Dave Ward Drive,” ASP officials said. “During a short vehicle pursuit that ended near the Donaghey Avenue and South Mitchell Street area where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, there was an exchange of gunfire when the suspect fired a rifle at Trooper Langley who returned fire.”
The suspect was quickly apprehended by state troopers and transported to a local hospital to be examined;, however, he was not wounded.
The suspect is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center for questioning by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. The identity of the suspect will be released once he is formally charged.
The incident was the second this week involving Arkansas troopers who've been fired-on by speeding drivers, Arkansas State Police said in a statement. Neither of the troopers were injured.
