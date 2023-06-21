Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit

Officers from the Conway Police Department, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police work the scene after Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit that ended in the arrest of 18-year old Nashawn Johns.

 Michael Hibblen / Submitted photo

One suspect is in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center after a high-speed pursuit on the streets of Conway on Tuesday afternoon. The Conway Police Department (CPD) arrested 18-year old Nashawn Johns after the pursuit and he now faces charges of fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance and careless or unsafe driving, Johns’ booking information on the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office website read.

The pursuit began after a CPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Johns “for careless and prohibited driving” at the stoplight at Skyline and the Interstate 40 West on-ramp at about 1:48 p.m., the CPD incident report read. After approaching Johns’ tan Ford Explorer, the CPD officer directed him to “pull forward after the green light and park on the side of the on-ramp road,” the report read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

