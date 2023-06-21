Suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit

One suspect is in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center after a high-speed pursuit on the streets of Conway on Tuesday afternoon. The Conway Police Department (CPD) arrested 18-year old Nashawn Johns after the pursuit and he now faces charges of fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance and careless or unsafe driving, Johns’ booking information on the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office website read.
The pursuit began after a CPD officer initiated a traffic stop on Johns “for careless and prohibited driving” at the stoplight at Skyline and the Interstate 40 West on-ramp at about 1:48 p.m., the CPD incident report read. After approaching Johns’ tan Ford Explorer, the CPD officer directed him to “pull forward after the green light and park on the side of the on-ramp road,” the report read.
“He responded with ‘okay’ and proceeded forward,” the officer’s incident narrative read. “I began walking back to my patrol car and noticed the SUV accelerate away from the location towards the spot where I told him to park. After I got into my vehicle and put it in drive, I noticed the car accelerating away at a high rate of speed.”
The officer then initiated a pursuit after Johns continued passed the agreed stopping area and onto Interstate 40 West at about 1:50 p.m. Johns’ vehicle took the Salem exit and continued south, turning onto Old Morrilton Highway and continuing south through Washington Avenue onto Clifton Street.
“Johns was running through stop signs without ever applying any brakes and putting many other drivers on the road in extreme danger,” the officer’s narrative read. “Johns proceeded south on South Center, passing Central Baptist College, blowing through the stop sign at Bruce Street and South Center and continuing through Robins Street and South Center, failing to ever stop at that stop sign as well.”
While driving down South Center to Dave Ward Drive, Johns’ vehicle reached top speeds of 70-80 miles per hour, the report stated. Johns eventually made his way onto Donaghey Avenue, turned onto Rosemary Drive, turned back around and drove “through a residential front yard, almost hitting a Faulkner County deputy,” the report read.
“As he approached Donaghey Avenue, an occupant of the vehicle threw two bags of marijuana out of the vehicle, landing on the road,” the officer’s narrative read.
After further pursuit, an Arkansas State Trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Johns’ vehicle that disabled it at the intersection Beatrice Powell Street and Donaghey Avenue. Officers took Johns into custody. Six other passengers, including five juveniles and one 20-year old male, were not arrested. The 20-year old is listed as a witness in the report.
In total, the pursuit lasted nearly 15 minutes, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
Michael Hibblen spoke with the Log Cabin on Wednesday and said he heard police sirens from the offices of Arkansas PBS about an hour into active shooter training at the public broadcaster.
“Having lived in Little Rock and North Little Rock, I’m used to the sound of sirens so I can usually identify ambulances and fire trucks versus police cars,” Hibblen said, adding that as the sirens got louder, it became clear there were “a whole lot of entities involved in whatever happened.”
“We looked back out the window and there were all these police cars [and officers with] guns drawn,” Hibblen said, adding that “the irony” of the events outside taking place during an active shooter training “was not lost on me.”
CPD officers booked Johns into the Faulkner County Detention Center just after 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
