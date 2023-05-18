Shooting

Conway Police Department officers investigate a shooting around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at the 10Box Cost Plus on Harkrider Street.

 Submitted photo

Conway Police Department (CPD) officers have one suspect in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of 10Box Cost Plus on Harkrider Street shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat.

The CPD has arrested 27-year-old Kyren Freeman on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, Kanipe said.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

