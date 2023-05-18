Conway Police Department (CPD) officers have one suspect in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of 10Box Cost Plus on Harkrider Street shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The CPD has arrested 27-year-old Kyren Freeman on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, Kanipe said.
CPD first notified the public of the shooting via a social media post just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the grocery store at 7:45 a.m. and “located a 23 year-old male in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” a social media post announcing Freeman’s arrest later on Thursday morning read. That victim, whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
About 40 minutes after officers first arrived at the scene of shooting, at 8:25 a.m., the CPD took Freeman into custody at a nearby residence.
“Freeman has been jailed at the Faulkner County Detention Center,” the CPD post read. “The involved parties were all at the above location for a custody exchange of a minor.”
In response to the shooting, St. Joseph School, located across the street from the grocery store, briefly went into a lockdown. School officials lifted the lockdown shortly after instituting it.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.