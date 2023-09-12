A suspect connected to the Sunday night shooting in the parking lot of the Kroger Marketplace on Salem Road is now in custody, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Monday night.

Camryn Smith, 17, currently faces one count of battery in the first degree, court documents filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court on Tuesday read. Smith is accused of shooting a 23-year-old male following an altercation. The victim is in critical condition, “and it is unsure at this time if he will survive,” court documents stated.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.