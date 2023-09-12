A suspect connected to the Sunday night shooting in the parking lot of the Kroger Marketplace on Salem Road is now in custody, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Monday night.
Camryn Smith, 17, currently faces one count of battery in the first degree, court documents filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court on Tuesday read. Smith is accused of shooting a 23-year-old male following an altercation. The victim is in critical condition, “and it is unsure at this time if he will survive,” court documents stated.
CPD first responded to the grocery store around 10 p.m. after the victim called police and said Smith had shot him. A witness later told police a man and three women left the area in a “black mustang and a silver vehicle,” court documents stated.
Officers viewed the victim’s phone at the scene and found a text exchange between the victim and a person named “Kam.” In the messages, the two agreed to meet at Kroger.
“The texts seemed obvious that an altercation was going to take place,” court documents stated.
A Snapchat video on the victim’s phone believed to be taken during the altercation showed a suspect who police believe to be “Kam” wearing a “black jacket and black mask, red and black gloves, blue pants and black and blue shoes,” court documents stated. The video also showed the suspect holding a semi-automatic pistol.
“The male is aggressively waving the gun around and at one point, he points the gun right at [the victim],” court documents stated.
After speaking with the victim’s family, police visited an address on Shady Lane, later determined to be Smith’s address. A search warrant executed on the house turned up a “face mask, dark hoodie, pants and shoes all matching” the suspect’s appearance in the Snapchat video.
Officers also found a .40-caliber Glock “that was consistent with the firearm in the video” and matched the .40-caliber shell casings recovered at the scene at Kroger.
While officers were unable to locate Smith for some time, first making a request for the public’s assistance in finding him late Monday afternoon, he was in custody by 8 p.m. on Monday. As of press time Tuesday, it is unclear when Smith’s first court appearance will be scheduled.
Prosecutors plan to charge Smith as an adult in the case, court documents stated.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
