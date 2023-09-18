A suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Conway on Jan. 21, 2023, was arrested in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, late Friday morning, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Friday evening.

Police officers in Minnesota arrested 19-year-old Tracey Patton Jr. at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, bringing an end to the search for the suspect. Patton now faces two counts of capital murder, seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

