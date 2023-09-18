A suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Conway on Jan. 21, 2023, was arrested in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, late Friday morning, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Friday evening.
Police officers in Minnesota arrested 19-year-old Tracey Patton Jr. at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, bringing an end to the search for the suspect. Patton now faces two counts of capital murder, seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.
Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated in capturing Patton, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, FBI SWAT, the Brooklyn Park Police, the FBI Little Rock GET-ROCK Task Force, the Minneapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Little Rock and the CPD.
“We appreciate all involved agencies for the massive amount of help that was provided throughout this investigation,” the CPD said. “We also want to thank the community members who continued to share and keep this investigation in the public eye. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement on Friday, saying they found Patton after executing a search warrant.
“A firearm and additional evidence suspected to be related to the murders was recovered,” the sheriff’s office said. “Patton was transported to Hennepin County Jail where he is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas. Excellent work by all involved.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the CPD announced it was actively working a shooting homicide on Lucille Street around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and told the public to expect a “heavy police presence.”
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died a few hours later at the hospital. CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat the two victims were 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer.
The CPD arrested two additional suspects in the aftermath of the double homicide, 19-year-old Dashaun Jordan Jones and 18-year-old Kaylon Nykai Ravine. Jones was charged with two counts of capital murder.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
