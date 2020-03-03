Heading into the third day of testimony in the capital murder case against Zachery Keesee, prosecutors said they have 30 additional witnesses to call before resting.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout called seven witnesses Tuesday to testify against Zachery Scott Keesee.
The 27-year-old Maumelle man is charged as an accomplice to capital murder following the May 8, 2018, shooting death of 48-year-old Leonel “Leo” Panduro of Whitewater, Wisconsin. Panduro was shot to death inside Room 106 at the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway.
Patrol Sgt. Sarah Ault, who was a detective at the time the Conway Police Department began investigating Panduro’s murder, sat on the stand for the majority of Tuesday’s questioning.
Hout pointed out the detective had training in blood stain pattern recognition and other crime scene investigation certificates before he began asking her about the scene.
By the time Ault responded to the motel on the day in question, Panduro was being carried away in a body bag, she said. However, the detective quickly began assessing the scene and collecting blood samples from the parking lot.
As she started her investigation, Ault noted it was 61 degrees, the sky was clear, there was 99% humidity and the wind was blowing at 3 mph.
“When I arrive at a crime scene, I make note of the weather conditions,” she said, adding that the conditions sometimes can affect evidence.
The detective said that as she made her way inside Room 106, she found it noteworthy the TV was left on and the air conditioning unit was off.
Ault walked prosecutors and the defense team through the crime scene and said that based on the various blood splatters in the room, along with a pool of coagulated blood on the bed, it appeared that Panduro was standing up when he was shot multiple times. The two blows to his head likely would have incapacitated him, Ault said.
The Wisconsin man was found lying partially on a bed in the room, with a small blood smear on the back of his shirt. Ault said she believes this spot was caused by someone pushing Panduro.
The detective also noted there was white powder on the floor and in the trash can in Room 106. The substance did not test positive as methamphetamine or cocaine. Ault said she later determined the powder was likely Gold Bond body powder. However, there was a large bag of suspected narcotics hidden behind the TV.
Two officers — officer Jonathan Boone and former field training officer Emily Wylie — who testified Tuesday, noted they were called to the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites two days after Panduro’s body was found.
After speaking with Gwennia Williams, the two learned Panduro had rented a room at the motel across the street from the Days Inn to two days — May 7-8, 2018. However, the former motel clerk said it appeared Panduro only dropped off his luggage.
“The room had not been used at all,” she told defense attorney Robert M. Golden.
The woman told court officials she called police on May 10, 2018, so that they could collect the items that Panduro left behind. After learning the items left behind belonged to the shooting victim, Boone and Wylie immediately contacted Aunt and other detectives who were working the case.
Keesee’s two sisters, Rachel Walls and Sarah Marbary, also testified against him Tuesday. The sisters were granted immunity in exchange they truthfully testify in the matter.
According to Walls’ testimony, Keesee would send packages to her house and either pick them up or send someone else to pick them up.
Prior to Panduro’s shooting death, Keesee had a package delivered to Walls’ home. She said this was not odd, because he did this time to time and also lived at the residence previously.
Unbeknownst to Walls, her brother had a falling out with Panduro and did not want him snag the package in question.
Hout asked the woman if she was aware Keesee was having drugs delivered to her home and she claimed she didn’t know until a detective mentioned Frankie, one of her brother’s friends, being a cartel member.
Walls said she was afraid to let her brother enter her home after accidentally letting Panduro pick up the package because she feared Keesee would shoot her, she said.
Both sisters testified Tuesday that sometime around the shooting, Keesee called them warning them not to talk with Frankie and that he claimed Frankie wanted to kill him.
According to Walls’ testimony, her brother mentioned Christopher Bynum and Andrew Morstain shooting Panduro to death because “Leo shot first.”
Santiago Angel was also called to the stand in Keesee’s case.
Angel did not testify willingly, but admitted to driving Keesee to Dallas, Texas, on the day in question after picking him up in Arkadelphia. Angel also said there was another individual with Keesee that day, but did not know who he was and only described the man as looking “like the dude off [the movie] Moana.”
Testimony is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Courtroom 4 at the Justice Building in Conway. After the state rests, Goldman and defense attorney Charles D. Hancock said they plan to call about 15 witnesses to the stand.
