Editor's note: This story was updated after the spokesman contacted the Log Cabin Democrat with an updated statement.
A contractor working at a Conway manufacturing facility is awaiting test results for the coronavirus. The Kimberly-Clark facility in Conway will undergo cleaning and disinfecting after a contractor who was on site was believed to have the virus.
“I am able to confirm that a contractor at our Conway, Arkansas facility is currently awaiting test results. As a precaution, we have taken immediate steps to clean and disinfect the contractor’s primary work area, and we are keeping our employees and other team members up to date on our actions as well as providing guidance on how they can protect themselves,” Kimberly-Clark spokesman Terry Balluck said in an updated email, noting the state health department alerted the company that all results need to be confirmed through its department and not individual companies.
Balluck's initial statement to the Log Cabin Democrat said the contractor had received a confirmed diagnosis. Balluck said there was a misunderstanding because the company that employs the contractor had initially communicated that the diagnosis was confirmed. After the Log Cabin Democrat reported the story, the Arkansas Department of Health contacted Kimberly-Clark to say the test results were still pending.
Balluck contacted the Log Cabin Democrat hours after the initial story was posted to send an updated statement. When asked about following up when the test results are confirmed, Balluck said he was advised by the state health department that all COVID-19 test results throughout the state would be reported solely by its office and not individual companies.
In the meantime, Balluck said the company has enhanced its safety measures.
“The health and safety of our people is our top priority, and Kimberly-Clark has taken extra steps to keep our people and their families safe and healthy,” he said. “These measures include enhanced safety measures for our office, mill and distribution center operations, which were developed in line with guidance from global health authorities.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.
