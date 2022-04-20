Two suspects were arrested and charged Tuesday in the abduction of a Hot Springs teenager.
Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville, Tenn. and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, Tenn. were both taken into custody without incident shortly before 6 p.m.
According to the press release by the Hot Springs Police Department, Bolling and Ferrer were located at 4810 Central Avenue in Hot Springs.
They are both being charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and false imprisonment in the first degree.
The pair are being held at the Garland County Detention Center with no bond.
The 17-year-old girl was located Tuesday at approximately 3:22 p.m. at 4737 Central Avenue with minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for assessment, the release said.
