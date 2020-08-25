Earlier this year, the Arkansas Department of Health suspended expiration dates on medical marijuana registry cards due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This allowed individuals to temporarily use their cards past the expiration date written on their card.
However, this temporary extension will end Sept. 30, 2020. Cards with an expiration date on or before Sept. 30, 2020, will expire Sept. 30, 2020. Cardholders need to submit a renewal application by Sept. 11, 2020, to allow time for processing. Cards with an expiration date after Sept. 30, 2020, will expire on the date written on the card.
To renew, cardholders will need to submit an updated physician written certification, patient application, copy of their Arkansas driver’s license or ID and the $50 processing fee. Applications can be submitted here: https://www.healthy. arkansas.gov/programs -services/topics/medical -marijuana.
Telemedicine will continue to be allowed for physician written certifications until further notice. Physicians may provide the certification to the patient via email or mail.
