Chuck Dovish guides viewers to his 12 favorite places to cool off during a hot summer in “Exploring Arkansas: Natural State Swimmin’ Holes” premiering Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. on Arkansas PBS. During the premiere broadcast, Dovish is in studio diving deep into why he loves and has frequented these places, many way off the beaten path.
“The 12 swimming holes featured in this special are some of my all-time favorites – swimming holes I have enjoyed and loved throughout my many years of exploring Arkansas,” Dovish said. “Criteria for the perfect swimming hole varies, but there are a couple of must-haves: a decent rope swing and a waterfall.
“There’s just something euphoric about letting go of a rope swing in mid-air, flying off and splashing down into a cool, refreshing mountain stream.”
Viewers are invited to explore the following 12 locations in this new special:
Falling Water Falls – East of Ben Hur in the Ozark National Forest, Falling Water Falls is rated one of the best swimming holes in the entire Ozark region.
Rosa-Hole – North of Mountain View on North Sylamore Creek, Rosa-Hole is a tucked away gem that’s frequented mostly by locals.
Jack Creek – South of Booneville in the Ouachita National Forest is the Jack Creek Recreation Area, known for cliff diving into a natural, deep pool.
Ozark Campground – North of Jasper along the upper portion of the Buffalo National River is the Ozark Campground, complete with a swimming hole by a high, picturesque bluff.
DeGray Lake – Among the highlights of snorkeling at DeGray Lake near Arkadelphia are the “rock reefs” around the islands.
Cossatot River – The Cossatot River in Southwest Arkansas is well known with white water kayakers, but in the summer this raging river turns into a calm stream with deep pools ideal for snorkeling.
West Fork – Along the West Fork of the White River, in the town of West Fork south of Fayetteville, is a “developed” swimming hole at Riverside Park.
Long Pool – The Long Pool Recreation Area in the Ozark National Forest northwest of Dover along Big Piney Creek features a large, natural pool.
Gunner Pool/Barkshed – The Gunner Pool and Barkshed Recreation Areas in the Ozark National Forest north of Fifty-Six along scenic North Sylamore Creek offer prime wilderness swimming and camping adventures.
Shine Eye – Located in the middle portion of the Buffalo National River north of Silver Hill is a swimming hole called Shine Eye.
Blanchard Springs – The Blanchard Springs Recreation Area north of Mountain View offers not one, but two swimming holes.
Silver Bridge – The Silver Bridge swimming hole on the Mulberry River, north of the town of Mulberry, has been an iconic gathering place for many generations.
Viewers will have the opportunity to make a donation during the program to receive the “Natural State Swimmin’ Holes” DVD and passport to featured areas, an “Exploring Arkansas” eight DVD set, a logo cooling towel, a cap or an Arkansas State Parks book.
“Exploring Arkansas” is a one-of-a-kind program that showcases what Arkansas is all about and focuses on the extreme adventures available in The Natural State. Each episode includes high adventure and outdoor recreation, featuring some of the most breathtaking and spectacular sights in Arkansas. Chuck Dovish has been on the road in The Natural State for more than 40 years. He began “Exploring Arkansas” for Arkansas PBS in 2005. Episodes and additional information are available at myarkansaspbs.org/exploringarkansas.
