The Arkansas-based Mexican restaurant Tacos 4 Life has opened a new restaurant concept in Conway called Doblé Mexican Cafe.
The restaurant is located at Tacos 4 Life’s previous location on Dave Ward Drive, the location of the second ever Tacos 4 Life restaurant, and will focus on providing the same incidents and flavor that Tacos 4 Life is known for.
The twist, however, is that the new restaurant will only offer eight core menu items but at an affordable, fast-casual setting while giving guests that chance to feed starving children across the globe with a one meal for another meal program.
Tacos 4 Life has been partnering with Feed My Starving Children with its Meal4Meal Program which has helped lower the number of starving children that will die each day from 18,000 to 6,200. This new restaurant concept will allow the restaurant chain to double its efforts on this mission.
“We’re going to shake things up for our local food lovers by offering a fun, new menu with flavorful Mexican-style dishes – all with the same core mission of fighting world hunger,” co-founder and CEO Austin Samuelson said. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for Doblé Mexican Cafe as we build on Tacos 4 Life’s success of more than 30 million meals donated.”
Doblé brings new items with Tacos 4 Life’s menu which will include bowls, salads and burritos that feature fresh ingredients and unique flavor pairings, such as the Papas Burrito that includes fries and the Fresca Salad with zucchini, chickpeas and a zingy lime vinaigrette.
“Our franchisee partners are especially excited about this new concept as it offers the opportunity to open a fun concept that can operate on half the size of a typical Tacos 4 Life,” Samuelson said. “Doblé is ideal for smaller communities that want an affordable and fast option for high-quality Mexican food, while still having a mission of feeding children around the world.”
The new restaurant will also have a special offer on Saturday where guests can “Buy 2 Meals, Get 2 Meals and Provide 4 Meals,” with the two free meals being in the form of a Free Entree coupons that can be used on a future visit the Doblé available through Aug. 22.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
