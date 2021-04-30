Tacos 4 Life, a local Conway business which has expanded into 19 locations in five different states, doesn’t just serve tacos and cilantro pesto rice to its customers. It also serves empowerment to them. As part of the restaurant chain’s mission to end world hunger, customers who buy a meal at one of Tacos 4 Life’s locations can know that the chain will donate the funds necessary for an additional meal to Feed My Starving Children, a global organization which provides rice packets to multiple countries.
The restaurant’s “Meal 4 Meal” initiative has led to the distribution of over 16 million meals in seven years, per Jennifer Powell, an account supervisor with The Power Group, a public relations firm based in Dallas. And customers to Tacos 4 Life now have the opportunity to meet some of the children they’ve helped along the way.
Tacos 4 Life will host a virtual event alongside Feed My Starving Children on May 6 at 7 p.m. The event, titled “Building Dreams Together,” will include children who have benefited from Tacos 4 Life’s meal initiative, Powell said.
“In the history of Tacos 4 Life, guests have only been able to participate in the mission with the purchase of a meal,” Powell said. “Now they will be able to see where the food goes after it is packed.”
Attendees of the virtual event must register ahead of time. To learn more about the event and to register, visit give.fmsc.org/event/building-dreams -together/e333750?c_src= shorturl&c_src2=tacos.
