The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome Tall Stories’ production of “The Gruffalo” on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., the entertainment venue announced in a news release.
Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.
Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party-mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?
Showcasing Tall Stories’ distinctive physical and visual performance style, ”The Gruffalo” is full of songs, laughs and fun for everyone aged 3 and up. Following sell-out performances in London’s West End, Broadway’s New Victory Theater and Sydney Opera House, Tall Stories continue to tour the world with this much-loved monster of a show!
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling UCA Ticket Central 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012 or at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at uca.edu/Reynolds.
