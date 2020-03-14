Community members might have heard the name Tangela Willis floating around lately.
Willis, a contemporary gospel singer who goes by Tanj, has been making her way to varying stages to share her talent.
Most recently, crowds had the opportunity to hear the artist’s rendition of “Star-Spangled Banner,” during a local candidate’s campaign kick-off party.
In February, guests of events including the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March, a black history celebration at Sallie Cone Preschool, another MLK ceremony and the UAMS Midsouth Black Expo also had the chance to hear her perform.
“You just have to put yourself out there,” Willis said.
This is what’s she’s been doing for the past three to four years, but singing has always been a part of Tanj.
Willis said she grew up with her mom singing around the house; it’s what they did.
When she was around 9 years old, she started with her pastor’s choir at church. To this day, she still remembers the first song she ever led, “Jesus Gave Me a Light.”
“Ever since then, I got older, got into choir, got into praise team, then when I got married I started going to church in Conway,” Willis said.
Her family is members at the Anointed and Appointed Disciples in Conway where Willis still leads.
On top of that, she’s also a minister, called to spread the word of God through music.
“My whole thing is I like to reach people who may not look like your typical, gospel-type … I want to reach those who say, ‘I’m kind of on the sideline a bit, do I believe or do I not believe, can I look like this and still have a relationship with God,’” Willis said.
That’s important to her.
Growing up as a singer, she never felt confident enough to take it on by herself, joining varying groups along the way.
“A lot of people thought … well I was kind of shy at first … my thing was I was always part of a group because I never thought I was good enough to be on my own,” she said. “I’ve felt the growth. I have encouraged some people, not only through music, ‘maybe I can step out and do something.’”
Willis said now that she’s gained that confidence through the support of many wonderful people around her, she wants to encourage others to give whatever they are passionate about most, a try.
Why gospel?
“That’s my calling,” she smiled. “I grew up gospel. I grew up in the church.”
This is not just a hobby for Willis; this is a career move.
The artist has a spot on Angelica Records Label in Little Rock, released her first single, “He Is Good,” last June and is available via iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon, CDBaby and Spotify.
She said she hopes to make a living out of singing, traveling, and representing this genre of music as well as putting Conway and Arkansas on the map.
“It’s been great just to be able to share the gift I have with people,” Willis said.
Tanj was also nominated for new artist of the year, contemporary Christian artist of the year and for song of the year for the Prayze Factor Awards from Sept. 17-20 in Atlanta, Georgia.
To learn more about Tanj, visit Tanjthesinger on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.