William Tapley has officially taken over as Conway police chief following former Chief Jody Spradlin’s retirement.
Tapley was sworn into his new role Wednesday morning by Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson at Conway City Hall.
The new police chief was deputy chief at the University of Central Arkansas Police Department prior to accepting the new position.
Tapley began his law enforcement career at the Conway Police Department about 24 years ago prior to joining the UCAPD team in 2018.
The new chief said he is happy and honored to be back at CPD.
“I’m just really excited about coming back to Conway,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I’m getting to come back to the organization that I started my career with. The opportunity to come back and lead them at this time with the things that are going on in our world and society is a great honor.”
Mayor Bart Castleberry announced on June 12 that he would appoint Tapley as police chief following Spradlin’s retirement.
Spradlin served the Conway Police Department for 29 years.
Castleberry appointed Spradlin to the police chief role in January 2017. It was his first official act as Conway mayor. Prior to the formal appointment, Spradlin acted as interim chief following former Chief A.J. Gary’s retirement.
Spradlin and Gary were both present during Tapley’s swearing in ceremony Wednesday.
Spradlin said in June that he was confident Tapley would serve the community well as the police chief.
As he steps into his new role, Tapley said he was thankful for the leadership he has received from other law enforcement officers through the years.
“I’ve accomplished the things that I have in my career because of the people that surround me,” he said. “I know that going into this position that I have an excellent command staff and an excellent department.”
