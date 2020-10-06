The Governor’s Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas released a survey to gather the public’s input on community policing.
The survey, which takes approximately five minutes to complete, is available at https://forms.gle/RztqGLe Piyx2ZWPb8 and will be open through Oct. 16.
The survey is designed to measure people’s views of law enforcement in their community. The data will be used “to create and improve community policing policy recommendations” to the governor, survey creator Layla Holloway said.
Holloway, a junior at the University of Central Arkansas, chairs a subcommittee of the task force focused on community policing.
She and Jimmy Warren, who chairs another subcommittee on the task force focused on training, policy and operations with community/race relations, are currently Conway residents, and told the Log Cabin Democrat they want to see more responses from the central Arkansas region.
The survey had garnered around 1,500 responses as of Monday. The majority of responses – around 75 percent – have been from northwest Arkansas thus far. Central Arkansas has accounted for about 8 percent of the responses to date.
Holloway, who grew up in the Fort Smith area before moving to Conway to attend UCA, said city officials and police departments in northwest Arkansas had shared the survey link, which helped with getting more responses.
“We made attempts to talk to the mayor but because of his busy schedule, we have been unable to but we have met with [Conway Police Department] Chief [William] Tapley,” Warren said.
Once the survey is complete, the data will made into a spreadsheet showing the difference in opinions by demographics and used to run statistics. The survey report and analysis is expected to be complete by Oct. 23.
The task force will meet in Rogers next week, and is scheduled to give a report to the governor in November.
Participation in the survey is confidential, Holloway said.
“Your answers will be confidential, not used for public purposes and will be used to inform any recommendations our committee makes,” she said.
