FAYETTEVILLE - Northern Kentucky University basketball guard Jalen Tate said he is coming to Arkansas joining Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks as a 1-year graduate transfer for the 2020-2021 season.
““I will be committing to the University of Arkansas!” Tate posted Friday on Twitter. “Let’s go Hogs! Proud to be a part of the family!”
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman just reeled in a versatile guard in Northern Kentucky grad-transfer Jalen Tate, whose Friday commitment to the Razorbacks gives Musselman his second college transfer for the 2020 class and seventh overall since taking over the Hogs’ basketball program just over a year ago.
“I will be committing to the University of Arkansas!” Tate said in a Twitter release on Friday. “Let’s go Hogs! Proud to be a part of the family!”
Tate, 6-6 of Pickerington, Ohio, averaged Tate 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 22 games last season for Northern Kentucky and twice during his NKU career was named the Horizon League All-Defensive team.
Tate and Arkansas SEC Co-Player of the Year Mason Jones were both not playing because of injuries when Arkansas edged the 23-9 Northern Kentucky Norse, 66-60 on Nov. 30 at Walton Arena.
Nationally ranked 11th among graduate transfers by basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Tate since putting his name in the transfer portal also was recruited by Ohio State, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Kansas State and Central Florida.
It appears Musselman has a six-man recruiting class set at the close of the spring national signing period that starts Wednesday.
Verbally committed, though verbal commitments are non-binding until the letter of intent is signed, are graduate transfers Vance Jackson, the 6-9 forward transferring from the University of New Mexico, and Tate, and three incoming freshmen: Point guard Khalen “KK” Robinson, 6–0, of Bryant graduating from Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, 6-10 forward Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside and Moses Moody, a 6-5 shooting guard/small forward from Little Rock Parkview graduating from Monteverde (Fla.) Academy.
Devontae Davis, a 6-4 point guard from Jacksonville, signed with Musselman’s Razorbacks during the November early signing.
In addition to the six recruits, the Razorbacks activate three who had to redshirt last season as undergraduate transfers. They are Connor Vanover, the 7-3 center transferred from the University of California, 6-1 junior guard JD Notae transferred from the University of Jacksonville, and 6-8 junior forward Abayomi Iyiola transferred from Stetson.
Since the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the Razorbacks’ 20-12 season after their first round SEC Tournament victory over Vanderbilt, fifth-year senior to be guard Jalen Harris put his name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer while Mason Jones, a senior-to-be, weighs turning professional in the June NBA draft.
Jones has said “there’s a good chance,” he’ll turn pro but has not hired an agent which for now still makes him eligible to return to Arkansas for his senior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.