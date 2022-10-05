Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson oversaw the Oath of Office for the first three commissioners of the state’s new Tax Appeals Commission in a ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. The Appeals Commission, created after legislation was passed by the General Assembly, will handle the appeals process for tax problems. In his comments on Tuesday, the governor said starting the commission constituted a “sea change in tax policy in Arkansas.”

“The hallmark of any tax policy is fairness,” the governor said. [It’s] fairness in substance and perception. [The Tax Appeals Commission] helps in both ways. It should give continuity to our tax policy and give a sense of fairness to to taxpayers and that’s all we can ask for when we have a voluntary tax system.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

