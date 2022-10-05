Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson oversaw the Oath of Office for the first three commissioners of the state’s new Tax Appeals Commission in a ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. The Appeals Commission, created after legislation was passed by the General Assembly, will handle the appeals process for tax problems. In his comments on Tuesday, the governor said starting the commission constituted a “sea change in tax policy in Arkansas.”
“The hallmark of any tax policy is fairness,” the governor said. [It’s] fairness in substance and perception. [The Tax Appeals Commission] helps in both ways. It should give continuity to our tax policy and give a sense of fairness to to taxpayers and that’s all we can ask for when we have a voluntary tax system.”
Previously, the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) handled tax appeals, the governor said. The issue, however, is that DFA also handles the collection of taxes. Creating the commission, which will be housed in the state’s Office of the Inspector General and serves as an independent entity from DFA, will give Arkansans a different set of officials they can make their case to in the tax appeals process, the governor said.
Arkansas State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp administered the Oaths of Office to the three inaugural commissioners, Chief Commissioner Jeffrey Moore, Matt Boch and Joseph Sanford. The Arkansas State Supreme Court nominated Moore to his position, while the Arkansas Bar Association nominated Boch. Both live in Little Rock. The Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants nominated Sanford, a resident of Rogers. The governor expects to commission to start operating on Jan. 1, 2023.
In a separate news conference shortly after the three commissioners took their oaths, the governor announced that the state’s Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program has been approved and is now operational. The program, created through legislative action after backups in processing time at the state’s three USDA certified livestock and poultry processing facilities led to a food shortage in 2020, now makes it possible for the state to add three additional livestock processing facilities, one of which can also process poultry.
With six total USDA certified facilities to process meat in the state, the governor said more are expected. Two processors have committed to the program, while another three have declared their interest.
This is the second action the state has taken to ensure a repeat of the food shortages and processing delays in 2020 don’t happen again, the governor said. Arkansas previously used almost $10.5 million of CARES Act funding to help the state’s original three facilities increase their capacity. The legislation passed for the grant program, Act 418 of the 2021 Regular Session, had bipartisan support, receiving backing from over 80 lawmakers.
“This is probably one of the biggest pieces of bipartisan legislation we passed this session,” State Rep. DeAnn Vaught of Horatio, the bill’s primary sponsor, said in her comments on Tuesday.
The governor signaled the program’s potential to increase marketability for the state’s meat producers in his comments.
“This allows our Department of Agriculture, in conjunction with federal authorities, to certify a facility as meeting the inspection requirements for processing meat or poultry,” the governor said. “[By participating in this program], you expand capacity [and] marketing opportunities. This is important. You can have ‘Arkansas certified’ beef [or] ‘Arkansas certified’ poultry.”
Vaught said the program will help all Arkansans, not just meat producers. Consumers will benefit, Vaught said, as well as food banks and senior living centers.
“When this started, I did not realize how big of an impact this [program] could have on our state,” Vaught said. “This is not just about beef farmers. It’s about retail, restaurants [and] our consumers.”
As part of the announcement, the governor unveiled the new seal from the Department of Agriculture that will be given to processing facilities that meet the requirements of the grant program.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
