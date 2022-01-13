Faulkner County Tax Collector Sherry Koonce has teamed up with two Arkansas companies, ACT and DataScout, LLC, to help the taxpayers of Faulkner County pay and review property through a “one-stop shop” using the website www.actdatascout.com/faulknerar.
This site allows taxpayers to view current or delinquent statements and historical taxes, pay in real time, change their mailing address, download a receipt, email the collector and connect with her office’s Facebook for deadline reminders and courthouse closings.
ACT has developed a web-based system for county collectors that consolidates the number of third-party vendors a collector must rely on to conduct their day-to-day business. The ACTCollect system serves as the collector’s daily software capable of taking payments, reconciling daily and monthly settlements, accepting credit cards in real time and many other aspects associated with the duties of the collector.
The new system also provides many benefits to the taxpayers in several ways while creating efficiencies within the office. ACTCollect is directly connected to the collector’s ActDataScout.com public record website, which now will have the ability to accept credit card payments 24 hours a day. Payments made at www.actdatascout.com/faulknerar are credited in real time. Real time credit card acceptance for delinquent Personal Property taxes will quickly allow for vehicle license renewal even if the Collector’s office is closed. If the taxpayer provides an email address, a receipt will be emailed immediately.
“The decision to change software systems was not taken lightly. However, at the end of the day, we are upgrading to a web-based system that will increase our technological capabilities, save the county money, reduce the reliance on many vendors working together, provide real-time credit card transactions, and give the taxpayers a more efficient system for paying online,” Koonce said. “There is no doubt we will experience some hiccups and potential issues during this conversion. We believe the efforts of the conversion and potential speed bumps are worth the change.”
Koonce asks that taxpayers have patience during this transition and not to hesitate to call her office at 501-450-4921 or email skoonce@conwaycorp.net for anyone experiencing any issues. It is the Faulkner County Collector’s office goal to quickly respond and attempt to fix any issues that may occur during the transition, Koonce said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.