Faulkner County voters were neck-and-neck but ultimately struck down a proposed county sales tax reallocation that would have redistributed funds currently split 50/50 between the sheriff’s office and county roads fund, according to the unofficial results.
The county half-cent sales tax was approved by Faulkner County voters originally during the 1999 general election and went into effect in 2000. Faulkner County justices of the peace passed a resolution in August to let residents decide whether the tax that generates about $10 million annually should be split among the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, county road department, 9-1-1 services and animal control.
The proposal did not pass, with 27,467 (51.51 percent) of Faulkner County voters voting against the issue. The unofficial results show that 25,859 (48.49 percent) residents voted in favor of the proposed tax reallocation.
Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin said he was pleased with the unofficial vote count late Tuesday night.
“It was a long night,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat shortly before 10:15 p.m. “This was about infrastructure and the growth of Faulkner County.”
Scroggin alongside all the other mayors across the county had formed a task force opposing the proposal shortly after the quorum court approved a resolution that put it on the November ballot.
The Vilonia mayor said he felt it was important to keep the tax split 50/50 to keep the county moving forward.
“We [are] proud to work with Judge [Jim] Baker and proud of what the road department has done the past 30 years. They’ve always stood in to fill the gap when needed and after a disaster. We have the best road system in the state, and I hope they will continue to improve on that.”
County Clerk Margret Darter said the county saw a high voter turnout for the general election – 70.8 percent.
“That’s amazing,” she told the Log Cabin. “Seventy-one percent is pretty darn good.”
Of the 76,763 registered voters in Faulkner County, the unofficial results show that 54,424 ballots were cast.
The 2020 general election also saw record turnouts, with 4,655 absentee voters compared to the 1,023 that absentee ballots in 2016. The 2020 general election also saw 42,998 early voters, which was up from 25,333 in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.