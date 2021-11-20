On Monday, , Faulkner County Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor announced her candidacy as a Republican for Faulkner County Judge in 2022.
“After significant deliberation with my family and friends and much prayer, it is with great excitement that I announce my campaign for Faulkner County Judge,” Taylor said. “When I ran for Circuit Clerk in 2016, I promised I would search for ways to make our office the most efficient while staying up-to-date with technology, and I have kept that promise. As a proven conservative leader with proven results, I believe in government transparency, fiscal discipline, and being a good steward of your tax dollars, and I am eager to bring my experience to the Faulkner County Judge’s office. I would be honored to continue to represent the people of Faulkner County and humbly ask for your support and vote again in the Republican Primary on May 24, 2022.”
Beginning in Taylor’s first term in January 2017, she:
Implemented electronic recording of land records in Faulkner County for the first time in history.
Was honored in August of 2018 with a Data Quality Award from the Administrative Office of the Arkansas Supreme Court for her work in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office in implementing a system to improve the collection of Arrest Tracking Numbers – which ensures the safety of our community and law enforcement officers.
Has received numerous Arkansas Government Awards for technology innovation, efficiency projects, and a statewide Business Service Award from 2017-2020.
Launched an open checkbook online to provide transparency of all her managed funds, which was applauded by Arkansas Center for Research and Economics at UCA.
Was appointed by the Governor to the state’s E-Recording Commission in November of 2019.
About Crystal Taylor
Taylor is a native to Arkansas and longtime resident of Conway. She earned her Master’s Degree in Operations Management through the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Taylor has more than 20 years of industry-related experience and has owned and managed her own business. She is also the President of the Faulkner County Republican Women. She currently resides in Conway with her husband, Shannon Taylor, and they have two young boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.